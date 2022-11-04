Staying warm and dry

SYNOPSIS – Another warm day ahead of us, this morning temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s with our highs this afternoon once again forecast to be in the lower 80s. Tomorrow a line of showers and storms will push towards Alabama but the bulk of the rain won’t make it to us we might see a sprinkle Saturday or Sunday but chances are we stay dry. We stay warm to start off next week with a slight chance of rain with our next cool off coming in on Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds SE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 86° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 63° High: 85° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 83° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 60° High: 73° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 60° High: 77° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 72° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

