Prattville teacher charged with having sexual contact with student

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have charged a high school teacher with having sexual contact with a student.

According to police, Daniel James Forman, 31, is charged with being a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

Forman, who is listed as being a special education teacher at Prattville High School, was arrested on Thursday. Following his arrest, he was taken to the Autauga County Metro Jail and placed under a $45,000 bail.

Police say that no other information is being publicly released due to the nature of the investigation.

Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore sent an email in response to Forman’s arrest, saying, “I received a report of an employee possibly engaged in inappropriate conduct. After speaking with the employee and others, l placed the employee on administrative leave prohibiting him from entering any ACBOE property. We contacted local law enforcement and the employee was subsequently arrested. I am continuing to investigate the matter and fully cooperating with the police investigation. In accordance with the ACBOE’s practice of not commenting on personnel matters, there will be no further statements at this time.”

clarification: According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, Forman is charged with having sexual contact with a student, not sex. The two have a distinct difference according to Alabama Statute 13A-6-82(a).

