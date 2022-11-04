Local law enforcement ensures safety at National Peanut Festival

By Carmen Fuentes
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Each year, more than 100,000 people visit the National Peanut Festival.

While that may be good for business, it raises safety and security concerns.

Last year, law enforcement monitored social media threats aimed at the Peanut Festival.

Although, those threats turned out to be nothing, the National Peanut Festival Board and local law enforcement are not taking any chances.

This year, more officers will be patrolling the fairgrounds and barricades will be up around entrance gates.

All to ensure everyone stays safe while enjoying the festival.

“Everything that’s going on, you read about everything, you see about everything. We just want to be prepared and just know that we’ve done everything we can to make it a safe National Peanut Festival,” Director of Safety at the National Peanut Festival Scott Palmer said.

Gates open tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m.

The fair runs until Sunday, November 13.

