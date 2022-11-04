Latest scams target small business owners

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -50 Alabama businesses were scammed last year and the amount of money they lost is up 15% compared to 2020.

The Better Business Bureau fears the problem is getting worse and they say those most at risk are small business owners.

These threats are more severe as the thieves have become more creative. The everyday scams like a “Scam Likely” call or a text from a number you don’t recognize are way easier to spot than the ones posed to small businesses.

For small businesses they might offer a feature in magazine for a “really good” deal, or promise top of the line office supplies, but only with advanced payment. Before the business owners know it, they’re out thousands of dollars.

Vice President of the Better Business Bureau, Monde Donaldson, said, “The best things businesses can do to protect themselves is be prepared and do their research ahead of time, train their employees on what to look for. Make sure that who you’re doing business with is who you think it is.”

The easiest way to check that is the Better Business Bureau scam tracker. It’s an easy way to see if you’re being scammed, or report a scam so it doesn’t happen to someone else.

