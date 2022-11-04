Lanes of U.S. 231 near Troy clear after crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple lanes of U.S. 231 in Pike County were closed after a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA Sgt. Burkette says the crash happened around 5 a.m. Both northbound lanes and a southbound lane of U.S. 231 near the intersection of Pike County 5516 were closed.

Google maps show the crash occurred right outside of the Troy City limits, between Troy and Brundidge.

The Alabama Department of Transportation and ALEA worked to clear the roadway and assist with diverting traffic.

