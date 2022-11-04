Federal sentence issued for man linked to Enterprise murder

Dorian Lamont Bell, 42, still has pending murder and drug charges for the killing of Amez Terrell Shipmon.
Bell, 42 of Enterprise, was sentenced to 92 months in prison on the charge of being a felon in...
Bell, 42 of Enterprise, was sentenced to 92 months in prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is linked to the May 2021 killing of Amez Terrell Shipmon(WTVY | Coffee County Jail)
By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man linked to the May 2021 killing of Amez Terrell Shipmon was sentenced on Thursday on federal charges.

In a release from the Department of Justice, Dorian Lamont Bell, 42, was sentenced to 92 months in prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition, following his prison sentence, Bell will be on supervised release for three years.

Bell, according to plea agreements and court records, was arrested on May 25, 2021. This came after Enterprise Police responded to a reported altercation between two men at a residence on Lagoon Drive, and officers discovered one of the involved men, Shipmon, had been shot and killed in the front yard. Bell’s sister, who resided at the house, told officers her brother ran from the front yard, through the house and out the back door after the shooting, leaving a gun inside.

After Bell’s arrest, officers found two handguns inside the residence. Bell admitted to possessing the two guns during his federal plea hearing in June, incurring the felon firearm charge due to his previous felony offenses.

A state murder charge and related drug charges are still pending against Bell in the Coffee County Circuit Court.

