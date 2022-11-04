Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Multiple police units were seen at a trailer park in Phenix City Friday morning, November 4.

On November 4, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Phenix City Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were surrounding Suntrace Mobile Home Park - located on Highway 431.

Heavy police presence at trailer park on Highway 431 in Phenix City (Source: WTVM)

Phenix City Chief of Police Ray Smith says the police presence is in connection to the missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl. Officials convened at Russell County Courthouse this morning before moving to that scene.

News Leader 9 reported on November 3 that Juana Gomez was last seen on November 2 - near Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City. According to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor, Gomez went missing on November 1 - however, they did not get the report until Nov. 2.

Phenix City police searching for missing 11-year-old girl (Source: Phenix City Police Dept.)

The missing person report was made by someone who claimed to be a family member in the household, according to the Phenix City Police Department.

Our James Giles spoke with Russell County District Attorney-elect, Rick Chancey. Chancey says there is indication Juana Gomez may be headed across state lines - which is why the FBI is involved.

34-year-old Jose Gomez, the 11-year-old girl’s father, was arrested on November 3 for “not being forthcoming,” according to Chancey. His specific charge is obstructing criminal investigation. Phenix City officials say they feel that Gomez has more information than he’s giving the police department.

Sheriff Heath Taylor says this does not mean Gomez has something to do with the child missing - this just means that law enforcement believes he’s withholding information.

The FBI has been following up on leads, even going door-to-door to find out as much information that they can in the neighborhood Gomez was last seen.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Gomez, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Call 1-800-CALL-FBI If you have any information on the whereabouts of missing 11 year old Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez, last seen on 11/2/22 in Phenix City, AL. pic.twitter.com/HjQyZ46oOo — FBI Mobile (@FBIMobileAL) November 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.