Drive-thru beer and wine sales almost a reality in Alabama

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon be able to pick up beer or wine via curbside or takeout options in Alabama.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control board is setting up new rules and regulations that could make this possible by January 2023.

The new rules are currently in a 45-day waiting period, and if there are no changes, businesses with the proper licenses will soon be selling certain alcoholic beverages through a drive-thru or takeout service - a feature many businesses are excited about.

“I think it can be a good thing. It is a natural progression,” said John Parker, the owner of Dave’s Pub.

Parker is happy Alabamians will enjoy the same amenity that has already been made available in other states and doesn’t think the change will hurt any bar’s bottom line.

“People come into bars for a social experience. To see bartenders make these pieces of art that live in the moment,” said Parker.

Parker is also the CEO of BUZD alcohol and delivery. He says the business just did a record breaking amount of business this past Friday, but it has required a substantial amount of work getting set up, which may discourage some establishments from making any changes.

“I don’t think it is stepping into our space. Retail is a whole different world than an on premise. It is a huge undertaking to kind of marry them both.”

Since he already has a larger crew working on the delivery side of things, Parker is now looking into making some infrastructure changes to the pub to take advantage of the new opportunity.

“Just yesterday, I was talking to a builder about kind of setting up so people can come in and get bottles and utilizing that license,” said Parker.

Parker is interested to see how this change will impact the seller’s insurance requirements and thinks that will be one of the most difficult things to navigate once the change becomes official.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

