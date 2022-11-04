On the dotted line: Jackson signs with ESCC

By Nick Brooks
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Enterprise State Boll Weevils have been busy adding to their 2023 recruiting class this week.

Another wiregrass softball standout taking her talents to ESCC, making her the sixth one this week.

Jamie Jackson won’t be going far to play at the next level. The Enterprise Wildcat will still brandish the same bold E when she plays softball after high school.

The distance from home as well as the coach played a vital role in Jackson achieving her goal.

“It feels great,” Jackson said. “It’s a lifelong dream and I’ve been looking forward to it and it’s what I’ve been working for, for a long time. So it’s very good to accomplish it. I really love how coach Goodson is very player oriented and I love how she makes such a connection. That’s just a big factor of it. I love it when coaches are personable with their players.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Houston County crash leads to fatality
Edwards, 36 of Dothan, drove through an intersection on Memphis Church Road, where he then...
Victim of early morning Houston County fatal crash identified
Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said in the second collision, a man ran another stop sign...
Two killed in Houston County wrecks
Cinfici, 41 of Ashford, is accused of stealing from construction sites, yards, and storage...
One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan
McNeal, 44 of Dothan, faces Sexual Abuse charges in connection with the alleged molestation of...
Dothan man charged with molesting teen

Latest News

On the dotted line: Jackson signs with ESCC
On the dotted line: Jackson signs with ESCC
Player of the Week: Brayden Hardy
Week 10 Player of the Week: Brayden Hardy
Castle is one of several Wiregrass Softball players signing with Enterprise State over the next...
On the dotted line: Castle signs with ESCC
On the dotted line: Gard, Nowell sign
On the dotted line: Gard, Nowell sign