On the dotted line: Jackson signs with ESCC

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Enterprise State Boll Weevils have been busy adding to their 2023 recruiting class this week.

Another wiregrass softball standout taking her talents to ESCC, making her the sixth one this week.

Jamie Jackson won’t be going far to play at the next level. The Enterprise Wildcat will still brandish the same bold E when she plays softball after high school.

The distance from home as well as the coach played a vital role in Jackson achieving her goal.

“It feels great,” Jackson said. “It’s a lifelong dream and I’ve been looking forward to it and it’s what I’ve been working for, for a long time. So it’s very good to accomplish it. I really love how coach Goodson is very player oriented and I love how she makes such a connection. That’s just a big factor of it. I love it when coaches are personable with their players.”

