Dothan man found guilty of murdering elderly woman

Joe Nathan Duncan will spend the remainder of his life in prison after a jury convicted him of brutally murdering an elderly Dothan woman.
Murder suspect Joe Nathan Duncan listens to testimony on November 1, 2022.
Murder suspect Joe Nathan Duncan listens to testimony on November 1, 2022.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Joe Nathan Duncan will spend the remainder of his life in prison after a jury convicted him of brutally murdering an elderly Dothan woman.

Surveillance video that shows Duncan walking to Mable Fowler’s home on the day she died proved the most damning evidence to him.

“It shows (Duncan) is the only person who had contact with Ms. Fowler,” Houston County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Stanley said.

While the recording does not show him entering the home, Stanley parlayed that footage with testimony from 23 witnesses to convince jurors of Duncan’s guilt.

“I’m thankful that the jury paid attention and they listened to all the evidence,” Stanley told WTVY News 4.

For 91-year-old Mable Fowler March 17, 2018, began like most days.

She grabbed a cup of coffee and newspaper then scanned morning headlines before feeding her cats, Nicodemus and Cody.

But on this Saturday, her routine went awry when Duncan showed up at her home, lead police investigator Sgt. Curtis Stephens testified.

He told jurors about an hour after Ms. Fowler enjoyed her coffee, she lied in a pool of blood.

Stephens claims Duncan got inside her home where he beat, stabbed, and robbed Fowler who he knew kept cash on hand.

The theory Stanley presented to jurors is that Duncan, who was homeless, used that money to purchase crack cocaine.

Defense attorneys expressed disappointment with the jury’s decision.

“The process is not over,” Arthur Medley said as he left the courtroom.

That indicates that Duncan, 63, plans to appeal the verdict to higher courts, which is routine after Capital Murder convictions.

Medley attempted to sway jurors with claims that police did not conduct a full investigation but, instead, focused solely on Duncan who they arrested about eight hours after Fowler’s body was discovered.

“We put a lot into (preparing a defense) but that is part of the process,” he said.

As for Stanley, a prosecuting attorney for seven years, this becomes her signature case, though she finds little comfort because nothing will bring back Ms. Fowler.

“It’s a very sad case,” she said.

Murder suspect Joe Nathan Duncan listens to testimony on November 1, 2022.
