Dothan Housing “gambles” for a good cause

By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing held their Casino Royale fundraiser to benefit Building Opportunities towards Self-Sufficiency, Inc. (BOSS) on November 3.

All the ticket proceeds benefit BOSS in their mission to drive economic independence for families. The night consisted of casino style games, food, and dancing.

Two families graduated from BOSS’s Family Self Sufficiency program this year, and the money raised will go towards educating more families on financial security.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Houston County crash leads to fatality
Edwards, 36 of Dothan, drove through an intersection on Memphis Church Road, where he then...
Victim of early morning Houston County fatal crash identified
Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said in the second collision, a man ran another stop sign...
Two killed in Houston County wrecks
Cinfici, 41 of Ashford, is accused of stealing from construction sites, yards, and storage...
One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan
McNeal, 44 of Dothan, faces Sexual Abuse charges in connection with the alleged molestation of...
Dothan man charged with molesting teen

Latest News

Latest scams target small business owners
Latest scams target small business owners
Latest scams target small business owners
Latest scams target small business owners
Dothan Housing "gambles" for a good cause
Dothan Housing "gambles" for a good cause
Local law enforcement working increase safety at NPF
Local law enforcement working to increase safety at NPF