Dothan Housing “gambles” for a good cause

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing held their Casino Royale fundraiser to benefit Building Opportunities towards Self-Sufficiency, Inc. (BOSS) on November 3.

All the ticket proceeds benefit BOSS in their mission to drive economic independence for families. The night consisted of casino style games, food, and dancing.

Two families graduated from BOSS’s Family Self Sufficiency program this year, and the money raised will go towards educating more families on financial security.

