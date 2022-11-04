Dothan High student section named AHSAA Fan Challenge semifinalists

Vote from now until November 11.
Dothan's student section was named the 7A semifinalist for the first ever AHSAA Fan Challenge.
Dothan's student section was named the 7A semifinalist for the first ever AHSAA Fan Challenge.(Dothan High School)
By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan High School’s student section has been named a semifinalist as part of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Fan Challenge.

The Fan Challenge kicked off for the first time ever this year, as the AHSAA teamed up with online publication The Bama Buzz to find the best student section in the state. 34 schools from across Alabama submitted videos showcasing their school spirit, sportsmanship and creativity.

WATCH DOTHAN HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT SECTION’S VIDEO SUBMISSION:

Dothan High was named the 7A semifinalist. Other semifinalists include:

  • 1A - Cherokee High School
  • 2A - Lafayette High School
  • 3A - Trinity Presbyterian School
  • 4A - Montevallo High School
  • 5A - Arab High School
  • 6A - Helena High School

The winner of the AHSAA Fan Challenge will be announced as part of the Super 7 State Football Championships at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, happening November 30 - December 2. The winning school will receive $1000, a sportsmanship banner, promotion through Bham Now/The Bama Buzz, and the ultimate bragging rights as the #1 student section in Alabama.

To vote for Dothan High’s student section, go over to the AHSAA’s Instagram post linked here, and like, comment, and share the post from now until November 11 to submit your vote.

