Court rules family’s appeal can advance in ‘Serial’ case

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An appeal can move forward of the court proceedings that freed Adnan Syed from prison filed by the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the true-crime podcast “Serial.”

Maryland’s intermediate appellate court made the ruling Friday.

The family of Hae Min Lee has contended their rights were violated because they did not receive enough notice about a September court hearing that resulted in Syed’s murder conviction being overturned.

The Court of Special Appeals on Friday ordered that the appeal from the family will be considered in February.

Attorney Steve Kelly said the family was thrilled by the ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwards, 36 of Dothan, drove through an intersection on Memphis Church Road, where he then...
Victim of early morning Houston County fatal crash identified
police lights
Houston County crash leads to fatality
Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said in the second collision, a man ran another stop sign...
Two killed in Houston County wrecks
Robert Maddox booking photo
Former Headland officer’s unborn baby murder charge reduced
Tew, 61 of Graceville, Florida, was arrested after police found 50 grams of meth, along with...
Drug arrest executed near Geneva High School

Latest News

FILE - A San Francisco judge disclosed that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's...
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband’s assault
Brandon Shoupe
NPF Interview with Houston Co. Commissioner Brandon Shoupe
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he’s a patriot
Lt. Tom Davis, Dothan Police Dept.
NPF Interview with Lt. Tom Davis, Dothan Police Dept.