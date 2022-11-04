BBB improves ‘scam tracker’ ahead of holiday shopping season

Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker
Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker(bbb.org/scamtracker)
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re shopping online this holiday season, there’s a tool from the Better Business Bureau that makes it easier for you to detect and report scams.

The BBB’s Scam Tracker has been around since 2015, but now it’s new and improved. The organization is now partnering with Amazon and Capital One to make it easier for you to submit a report on your computer or mobile device.

In addition, you can look up existing scams by URL, email address, phone number, and more.

“Information is key. It’s very important for you to have the information as a consumer, so you don’t fall victim to a scam. This new and improved scam tracker, it does that,” said Alex Derencz with BBB. “Information is key for these bad actors to be put away for what they’re doing. This new and improved scam tracker, it does that. The majority of scam interactions are not reported, and they need to be reported.”

With the upgraded scam tracker, you can review and edit reports before you submit them, and share the report with friends and family via social media or email.

To access the scam tracker, you can click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwards, 36 of Dothan, drove through an intersection on Memphis Church Road, where he then...
Victim of early morning Houston County fatal crash identified
police lights
Houston County crash leads to fatality
Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said in the second collision, a man ran another stop sign...
Two killed in Houston County wrecks
Robert Maddox booking photo
Former Headland officer’s unborn baby murder charge reduced
Tew, 61 of Graceville, Florida, was arrested after police found 50 grams of meth, along with...
Drug arrest executed near Geneva High School

Latest News

Patsy Holland and Stephanie Underwood join News 4 This Morning to talk about the leadup to...
Talking the Enterprise Whoville Kickoff
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy
Kimberly Teehee speaks during a news conference after it was announced that she is being...
House to consider seating Cherokee Nation delegate
https://www.google.com/maps/@31.7753327,-85.9560366,13.79z/data=!5m1!1e1
Lanes of U.S. 231 near Troy clear after crash
Foreman is being held in the Autauga County Jail on a $45,000 bond.
Prattville teacher charged with having sexual contact with student