All About Heart fundraiser to benefit downtown Enterprise businesses affected by fire

By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Almost three weeks after the fire in downtown Enterprise, efforts are increasing to support the businesses affected. People are getting creative for a cause.

After the fire devastated her business, Jessica Goodson reached out to her vendors to tell them what happened. “One of our suppliers in particular, Diverse Woodworking,” Goodson said, “made the suggestion of coming up to their warehouse and picking out wood pieces to create a fundraiser.”

The company donated all of the pieces that will be painted in the All About Heart fundraiser. Main Street Executive Director, Mariah Montgomery, said, “We’re kind of moving forward together, we’re hoping that this will help bring people together and also help us ultimately fundraise for those businesses.”

With thousands of wood pieces to choose from there really is something for everybody to pick up a paint brush and show their creative side.

The fundraiser will benefit All About Art, Coffee Corner, the Bryan Pharmacy Lofts, Serendipity by Kei, and The She Shed.

The event is by donation only, so when you leave you are able to donate whatever amount you’d like.

The All About Heart fundraiser is Saturday November 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday November 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Warehouse in Enterprise. Tickets will be sold for prize giveaways and refreshments.

