Who will be the next Henry County Sheriff?

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox is not seeking re-election after 16 years in office.

Noel Vanlandingham and Eric Blankenship are the two veteran lawmen in the running to become the next Henry County Sheriff.

“I’ve always wanted to do this,” Vanlandingham, the democratic candidate said. “I’ve moved up through the ranks, I’ve worked every position there’s been to work, and that’s always been a dream of mine. This is my home, I’ve made it my home, and I want to give back to the citizens of the county.”

Republican candidate Blankenship, said, “I’ve served the community since I was 18 years old, so I felt like I could benefit the community by serving in a larger capacity and help the county that I lived in my whole life and grew up in.”

Each candidate has goals they hope to achieve if elected.

“Definitely work on putting more people {deputies} on the streets,” Vanlandingham continues. “You’re going to see more deputies in the communities. I’m going to make sure we get something in place for mental health. I want to, of course, work on drugs.”

As for Blankenship’s goals, he says, “One of my primary goals is to bring all the agencies within the county back together and have them work as one for the citizens. I want to put more deputies out in the rural areas and out on the roads. If we’re going to deter crime, and prevent crime, and be proactive to stop crime, then we have to be out in the county.”

The primary role of a sheriff is administrative.

Vanlandingham believes his experience gives him a leg-up.

“I graduated from the academy in 1993, he graduated in 2008,” the democratic candidate stated. “I have more administrative experience than he does, and I just think I can do a better job. I think I am the best choice.”

Blankenship says serving as Abbeville’s Police Chief has helped prepare him for this role.

“You have to be a good steward of the taxpayers’ dollars, plus the management,” said the republican candidate. “You are still a boss, you still have to be accountable for your department, you have to make sure that they’re doing everything the right way and you also have to be there for your community.”

So, who will be the sheriff of Henry County?

Will it be Vanlandingham or Blankenship?

Polls in Henry County are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8th.

