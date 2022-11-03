Victim of early morning Houston County fatal crash identified

The Dothan man crashed into Memphis Baptist Church after driving through an intersection.
Edwards, 36 of Dothan, drove through an intersection on Memphis Church Road, where he then...
Edwards, 36 of Dothan, drove through an intersection on Memphis Church Road, where he then struck a curb and crashed into the Memphis Baptist Church.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified a man killed in an early morning crash in Houston County.

According to a release, the crash occurred at around 1:17 a.m. on November 3. The driver of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, identified as 36-year-old Daniel Alan Edwards of Dothan, drove through an intersection on Memphis Church Road, where he then struck a curb and crashed into the Memphis Baptist Church.

Edwards, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead on the scene.

ALEA are continuing to investigate the incident. The fatal accident was one of two that happened overnight in Houston County, the other happening at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Gin Road.

