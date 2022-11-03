Two killed in Houston County wrecks

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two men died overnight in separate Houston County accidents, both one-vehicle collisions.

The first occurred when a car driven by 53-year-old Craig Burke of Houston County failed to heed a stop sign along Gin Road near Madrid and struck an embankment.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said in the second collision, a man ran another stop sign and slammed into Memphis Baptist Church.

The victim in that wreck has not been publicly identified, pending notification of relatives.

The church appeared to have incurred minor damage.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating both accidents.

