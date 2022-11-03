Two killed in Houston County wrecks

In one wreck, a car ran a stop sign and crashed into a church
Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said in the second collision, a man ran another stop sign...
Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said in the second collision, a man ran another stop sign and slammed into Memphis Baptist Church.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two men died overnight in separate Houston County accidents, both one-vehicle collisions.

The first occurred when a car driven by 53-year-old Craig Burke of Houston County failed to heed a stop sign along Gin Road near Madrid and struck an embankment.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said in the second collision, a man ran another stop sign and slammed into Memphis Baptist Church.

The victim in that wreck has not been publicly identified, pending notification of relatives.

The church appeared to have incurred minor damage.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating both accidents.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Houston County crash leads to fatality
Cinfici, 41 of Ashford, is accused of stealing from construction sites, yards, and storage...
One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan
McNeal, 44 of Dothan, faces Sexual Abuse charges in connection with the alleged molestation of...
Dothan man charged with molesting teen
Elba City Schools put on lockdown after online threat
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama

Latest News

Castle is one of several Wiregrass Softball players signing with Enterprise State over the next...
On the dotted line: Castle signs with ESCC
FILE - Ballot boxes are lined up as employees test voting equipment at the Miami-Dade County...
Misinformation and the midterm elections: What to expect
Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus has a few new employees, but it...
Popular restaurant in Columbus has new technology roaming around
Chesney Jones, an escaped inmate from Jackson County Correctional Facility, has been caught.
Espcaped Inmate in Jackson County caught