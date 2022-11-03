Prosecutors believe DNA was washed away in murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Murder suspect Joe Nathan Duncan took a shower and changed clothes, washing away evidence that he viciously murdered a 91-year-old Dothan woman.

That’s the theory of prosecuting attorneys who are asking a Houston County jury to convict Duncan of capital murder in the beating of Mable Fowler.

Ken Tuck, founder of The Ark, a homeless outreach center, testified on Wednesday that Duncan showed up on March 17, 2018, and asked to be put at the front of the shower line.

Tuck told jurors that usually Duncan, 63, would allow others to go ahead, and he would nap before showering.

Tuck also said he changed out of wet clothes which The Ark washed; a service the non-profit provides and an expert claim that would have likely washed away DNA evidence.

But under cross-examination by Arthur Medley, Tuck testified that Duncan often sought help from The Ark and, though perhaps anxious that day, he had no fear of Duncan.

Prosecuting attorney Jennifer Stanley and her boss, Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones, hope to twine circumstantial evidence that will convince the nine-woman, five-man jury of Duncan’s guilt.

Before Tuck testified, jurors viewed a video recording that shows a man resembling the defendant walking under a carport of the victim’s home, where one of three exterior doors was located.

He was not seen in the recording again until 17 minutes later.

It is during that span that Stanley believes Duncan bludgeoned and robbed Ms. Fowler, who had given him odd jobs.

Medley, though, believes once investigators saw that video, which does not show Duncan entering the home, they jumped to conclusions and neglected to pursue other suspects.

Testimony should conclude Thursday and if the jury finds Duncan guilty, he will be sentenced to life without parole.

