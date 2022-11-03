News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.

Events for the weekend of November 3, 2022

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Houston County crash leads to fatality
Cinfici, 41 of Ashford, is accused of stealing from construction sites, yards, and storage...
One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan
McNeal, 44 of Dothan, faces Sexual Abuse charges in connection with the alleged molestation of...
Dothan man charged with molesting teen
Elba City Schools put on lockdown after online threat
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama

Latest News

Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old girl
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said in the second collision, a man ran another stop sign...
Two killed in Houston County wrecks
Castle is one of several Wiregrass Softball players signing with Enterprise State over the next...
On the dotted line: Castle signs with ESCC