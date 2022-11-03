Jury to deliberate Friday in Duncan murder trial

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County jury will deliberate the fate of Joe Nathan Duncan, charged with Capital Murder, on Friday.

They must decide whether circumstantial evidence is sufficient to find Duncan guilty of beating 91-year-old Mable Fowler, who had befriended him.

“There is no dispute that Joe Duncan (was at the scene),” Houston County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Stanley told jurors during her closing remarks on Thursday.

She referred to a video recording from a nearby business that shows Duncan approaching Fowler’s side door on the day she died.

But what that video does not depict is Duncan entering Fowler’s home.

That’s because he never went inside, defense attorney Arthur Medley claims.

He told jurors during his closing that Duncan, who is 63 and homeless, visited Fowler with whom he recently became acquainted by doing some odd jobs for her.

They spoke for a few minutes under her carport then he went on his way, Medley claims.

He accuses police of putting their marbles in single basket by exclusively pursuing Duncan and perhaps overlooking other potential suspects.

He pointed out that DNA from a cigarette paper found in Fowler’s yard could have tied another person to the murder scene.

She was identified following her arrest on an unrelated misdemeanor charge.

Medley told the nine-woman, five-man jury that police neglected to investigate that person as a possible suspect.

But Stanley dismissed that notion as ridiculous.

She said that continuous running video clearly shows Fowler alive early on March 17, 2018 but she died that day.

“Duncan is the only person seen going to her house,” Stanley said.

She claims after killing Fowler, the defendant walked 2.7 miles to a homeless shelter, washed blood from his clothes, took a shower, and got into clean attire.

Stanley told jurors that Duncan went on a drug binge using money he stole from Fowler’s home.

But Medley paints another persona of Duncan who he said is sorrowed by Ms. Fowler’s brutal death.

“Joe is sorry for what happened but that doesn’t mean he did it,” he said.

If convicted, Duncan would receive life without parole.

