Houston County crash leads to fatality
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one person has been killed in a car accident near Cottonwood, AL.
The accident occurred near D. Hodge Road and Gin Road.
One of the vehicles involved is believed to be in a ditch.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Hodgesville Volunteer Fire and Cottonwood Rescue all responded.
Troopers are currently investigating the situation.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
