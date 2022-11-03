Houston County crash leads to fatality

police lights
police lights(wdtv)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one person has been killed in a car accident near Cottonwood, AL.

The accident occurred near D. Hodge Road and Gin Road.

One of the vehicles involved is believed to be in a ditch.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Hodgesville Volunteer Fire and Cottonwood Rescue all responded.

Troopers are currently investigating the situation.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

