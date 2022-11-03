Houston County crash leads to fatality

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one person has been killed in a car accident near Cottonwood, AL.

The accident occurred near D. Hodge Road and Gin Road.

One of the vehicles involved is believed to be in a ditch.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Hodgesville Volunteer Fire and Cottonwood Rescue all responded.

Troopers are currently investigating the situation.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.