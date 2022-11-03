High Temps Well Above Normal

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – High temperatures will run well above normal for the coming days, culminating over the weekend with record highs possible. We’ll see some extra cloudiness for Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances will be low. Temperatures will cool a bit for the middle of next week.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 55°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog late. Low near 60°.  Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 84° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 86° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 85° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 83° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 73° 20%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 60° High: 77° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

