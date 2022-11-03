High Temps Well Above Normal

SYNOPSIS – High temperatures will run well above normal for the coming days, culminating over the weekend with record highs possible. We’ll see some extra cloudiness for Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances will be low. Temperatures will cool a bit for the middle of next week.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 55°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog late. Low near 60°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 84° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 86° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 85° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 83° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 73° 20%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 77° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.