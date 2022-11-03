Former Headland officer’s unborn baby murder charge reduced

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Headland police officer charged with murder related to the death his unborn child has been indicted on a less serious charge.

Robert Allen Maddox now faces manslaughter after his recent Houston County Grand Jury indictment.

Police say Maddox, while working as an officer, brutally attacked his pregnant wife causing the loss of their child.

“During the assault, Mr. Maddox is alleged to have intentionally caused the victim to have a miscarriage,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said in a statement following Maddox’s murder arrest in June.

However, grand jurors ruled that he did not premeditate the death.

Maddox, 24, was previously charged with strangling his wife during another attack that police allege took place in front of their other children.

In text messages sent to his wife, and obtained from court records, Maddox seems to admit guilt, repeatedly asking her for forgiveness.

Maddox, who lost his job following his first arrest, is free on bond and currently resides in Gordon, per records.

He is asking that a court ordered monitoring device be removed and that he be allowed to travel out of state for employment purposes.

A hearing on those requests is scheduled on November 8.

Manslaughter carries a maximum 20-year sentence while he could have received life on the murder charge.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.