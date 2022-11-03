Espcaped Inmate in Jackson County caught

Chesney Jones, an escaped inmate from Jackson County Correctional Facility, has been caught.
Chesney Jones, an escaped inmate from Jackson County Correctional Facility, has been caught.(walton)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Chesney Jones, an escaped inmate from Jackson County Correctional Facility, has been caught.

Jackson’s escape Monday lead schools in Marianna to go under lockdown with extra security coming in. Jackson was serving time for a number of drug possession and distribution charges.

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night FCI Marianna announced they found Jackson around 9 p.m. in the woods around the facility.

Jackson has been arrested, medically cleared, and awaiting U.S. marshals to collect her from Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Houston County crash leads to fatality
Cinfici, 41 of Ashford, is accused of stealing from construction sites, yards, and storage...
One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan
McNeal, 44 of Dothan, faces Sexual Abuse charges in connection with the alleged molestation of...
Dothan man charged with molesting teen
Elba City Schools put on lockdown after online threat
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama

Latest News

Castle is one of several Wiregrass Softball players signing with Enterprise State over the next...
On the dotted line: Castle signs with ESCC
FILE - Ballot boxes are lined up as employees test voting equipment at the Miami-Dade County...
Misinformation and the midterm elections: What to expect
Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus has a few new employees, but it...
Popular restaurant in Columbus has new technology roaming around
police lights
Houston County crash leads to fatality