Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old girl

Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez
Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for 11-year-old Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez.

Gomez is a Hispanic female. She was last seen yesterday November 2 at around 10:00 pm at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City, Alabama.

She is 4′ 9″, weighing 110 lbs.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Juana Gomez, please contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or call 911.

