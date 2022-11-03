DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspicious activity resulted in a drug arrest near Geneva High School.

According to Geneva Police, on Wednesday November 2nd, officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the 500 block of North Azalea Street. The car was across the street from the High School and was occupied by Thomas Tew, 61-years-old of Graceville, Florida.

During the investigation over 50 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and hydrocodone were found inside the vehicle.

Drug arrest executed near Geneva High School (Geneva Police Department)

Thomas Tew was arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (hydrocodone).

He was transported to the Geneva County Jail and held on a total bond of $163,000.00.

