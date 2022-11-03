Another day of warm temperatures

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Nov. 3, 2022
SYNOPSIS – A few clouds this morning to start off Thursday but we will see the sunshine again this afternoon. Temperatures are starting off in the 50s but will quickly warm into the 80s this afternoon. The dry stretch of weather will continue through the weekend aside from a very small chance of a sprinkle on Sunday. We will stay in the 80s to start next week, but by Wednesday we will cool back into the 70s for afternoon highs with a small chance of a few showers.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 57°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 80°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 84° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 63° High: 84° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 83° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 60° High: 73° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 74° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

