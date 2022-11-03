2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race

By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the ballot. Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake are both hoping to replace Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who is seeking reelection.

A poll conducted by Gray TV and Alabama Daily News reported Ivey with 60 percent of the votes.

“The only poll that matters is what, who shows up at the polls on Tuesday, November, 8,” said Ivey.

Under Ivey’s leadership, the state has attracted many economic investments – such as major businesses - to Alabama and started to expand broadband.

“Get internet down to the Black Belt in the rural counties so that even they can get more industry to come there,” said Ivey.

But it’s where Ivey falls short that motivates her opponents.

“The same things that provide for excellence in any other business would be in play to provide excellence in education,” said Blake.

And a school choice education system is the way to do so according to Blake. The Libertarian also wants to adjust other financial matters.

“Regulation of tax and our changes in tax and regulatory structure are critically important,” said Blake.

Democrat Yolanda Flowers says the state’s prison system is reeking with corruption.

“One of the policies that I want to be about must bring about that is reducing the population in our prisons,” said Flowers.

She also wants to expand Medicaid.

“We have nine counties without hospitals. And that’s not fair,” said Flowers.

Depending on the outcome of this race, Ivey would start her second full term as governor and Flowers would be the first Black woman to govern Alabama.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Houston County crash leads to fatality
Cinfici, 41 of Ashford, is accused of stealing from construction sites, yards, and storage...
One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan
McNeal, 44 of Dothan, faces Sexual Abuse charges in connection with the alleged molestation of...
Dothan man charged with molesting teen
Elba City Schools put on lockdown after online threat
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama

Latest News

FILE - Ballot boxes are lined up as employees test voting equipment at the Miami-Dade County...
Misinformation and the midterm elections: What to expect
This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left,...
Georgia U.S. Senate candidates doing final push for voters
Sites prepare for potential threats as midterms loom closer.
EXPLAINER: Why The Associated Press calls US elections
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor