Years-Long Wiregrass Duo Together Stays Together

By Briana Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pitcher-catcher duo will not be broken up as two Wiregrass Kings Softball players sign to Enterprise State Community College.

Hannah Phillips and Olivia Hobson are both homeschooled and have played softball together since 12U. Not only do they suit up for the Kings, Phillips and Hobson play for the Lady Dukes York travel team.

The ladies hope to spread courage and positivity to younger generations.

