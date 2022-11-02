Weekend fire claims Hartford residence

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Hartford mobile home with significant flames was put under control by first responders Saturday, October 30.

According to officials, Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire at 211 Loveless St. in Hartford.

Hartford Fire Rescue arrived on scene to find a working mobile home fire and initiated an attack on the fire.

Slocomb units arrived on scene and secured a water source.

The fire was brought under control quickly and no injuries were reported.

