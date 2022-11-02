Weekend fire claims Hartford residence

Slocomb Fire-Rescue work on Hartford fire on Saturday October, 30.
Slocomb Fire-Rescue work on Hartford fire on Saturday October, 30.(Slocomb Fire and Rescue)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Hartford mobile home with significant flames was put under control by first responders Saturday, October 30.

According to officials, Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire at 211 Loveless St. in Hartford.

Hartford Fire Rescue arrived on scene to find a working mobile home fire and initiated an attack on the fire.

Slocomb units arrived on scene and secured a water source.

The fire was brought under control quickly and no injuries were reported.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
stabbing
Halloween party stabbing in Geneva County
Ariyan Tranice McCoy, 19 of Dothan, was arrested after ignoring orders from officers not to...
Car driven into crowd, Dothan woman arrested for tampering
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama
After a tight race, the third-generation, family-owned-and-operated eatery in Daleville roped...
Daleville staple wins 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest

Latest News

One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan
One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan
(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
Elba Police to hold news conference regarding online threat
Dothan man charged with molesting teen
Dothan man charged with molesting teen
Elba City Schools put on lockdown after online threat