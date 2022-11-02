Voters can erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution

Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will vote to ratify a recompilation of the Alabama Constitution that...
Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will vote to ratify a recompilation of the Alabama Constitution that will strip Jim Crow-era language and reorganize the unwieldy governing document.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will vote to ratify a recompilation of the Alabama Constitution that will strip Jim Crow-era language and reorganize the unwieldy governing document.

Proponents say the changes will demonstrate Alabama is a different place today and streamline the sprawling document to be more user-friendly, although it does not make the policy changes that some reformers have sought.

The state’s 1901 constitution still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage.

The document is also believed to be the longest in the world, having been amended 978 times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
Lieutenant Ronald Hall told WTVY News 4 that Jett and the victim had been dating for a short...
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
stabbing
Halloween party stabbing in Geneva County
Ariyan Tranice McCoy, 19 of Dothan, was arrested after ignoring orders from officers not to...
Car driven into crowd, Dothan woman arrested for tampering
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022

Latest News

Parents of slain teen, mayors urge passage of bail change
A federal judge has dismissed an Kenneth Eugene Smith's claim seeking to block his upcoming...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over incoming lethal injection
UAB defeats Charlotte, 34-20
UAB run games spells end to Charlotte in 34-20 win
A federal judge on Thursday questioned Alabama officials about the state’s lethal injection...
Judge grills Alabama officials over lethal injection process