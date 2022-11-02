VIDEO: Runaway van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree

Video shows a man chasing a runaway van down a street in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Source: KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Wednesday.

Witnesses in the neighborhood shared surveillance video with KKTV that shows part of the incident. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear it hit the fence.

KKTV chief photographer Mike Petkash arrived at the crash scene and noted that it appeared a tree behind the fence on a hill may have kept the van from going into the parking lot shared by several businesses, or it may have even kept the van from hitting a building.

KKTV reports that the man who chased the van was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Colorado Springs police said the man will be cited for a parking violation for leaving a vehicle unattended vehicle with a fine of $35.

Currently, it is unclear what will happen about the property damage portion of the incident.

WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

