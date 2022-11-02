United Way gives first Joanne Hightower Award for Excellence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Chief Executive Officer of Wiregrass United Way Walter Hill was honored as the inaugural recipient of the Joanne Hightower Award for Excellence.

This award, given by the United Ways of Alabama, is intended for an outstanding Alabama United Way professional.

Hill, throughout his time with the United Way, has demonstrated that he is an innovator, collaborator, and driving force for change.

“Hill displays outstanding ability and innovation in fundraising initiatives. He has excelled in generating critical resources, inspiring action, and executing the Wiregrass United Way’s mission,” the United Ways of Alabama said in a press release.

Under Hill’s leadership, the Wiregrass United Way was able to exceed their goals in each fundraising campaign 18 out of the past 19 years.

State Representative Paul Lee is the one who nominated Hill for the award.

Representative Lee stated Hill has raised more than $35,000 for the Wiregrass United Way through cookbook sales, written and published by Hill honoring his mother and the Hill family.

Hill also served two years as President of the United Wats of Alabama, is a Past President of the Dothan Jaycees, and the Dothan Rotary Club.

The Joanne Hightower award was created to honor the life and legacy of the United Way of Etowah County Executive Director, Joanne Hightower. She was a leader and served her community well. During her time with the United Way of Etowah County, they raised more than $20 million for the community.

