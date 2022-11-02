Twitter will take weeks to restore suspended accounts, Musk says

The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter’s new billionaire CEO Elon Musk reiterated Tuesday night that accounts suspended from the platform will not return right away.

Musk tweeted, “Twitter will not allow anyone who has been de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back until we have a clear process for doing so.”

He added that the process could take weeks, meaning that users, including former President Donald Trump, likely will not be able to rejoin the social media site before the midterm elections.

Last week, Musk announced the formation of a content moderation council that would guide decision-making on user bans and policing of the platform.

The council will reportedly include groups from the civil rights community and those who face hate-fueled violence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
stabbing
Halloween party stabbing in Geneva County
Ariyan Tranice McCoy, 19 of Dothan, was arrested after ignoring orders from officers not to...
Car driven into crowd, Dothan woman arrested for tampering
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama
After a tight race, the third-generation, family-owned-and-operated eatery in Daleville roped...
Daleville staple wins 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest

Latest News

Hurricane Lisa is pictured in the satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and...
Hurricane Lisa heads toward Belize coast in Central America
President Joe Biden speaks at the Howard Theatre, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington.
Billions in federal money to help lower home heating costs
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine. After saying it was backing out,...
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ releases official trailer to sequel of holiday classic