Tranquil Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Warm weather continues over the next several days, but low temperatures remain comfortable. We’ll see some extra cloud cover for the weekend, but rain chances stay on the low side. High temperatures will peak Sunday/Monday in the middle 80s, near record territory.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 55°.  Winds light N-NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 55°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny.  Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 83° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 84° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 84° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 83° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 73° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

