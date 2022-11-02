Tranquil Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Warm weather continues over the next several days, but low temperatures remain comfortable. We’ll see some extra cloud cover for the weekend, but rain chances stay on the low side. High temperatures will peak Sunday/Monday in the middle 80s, near record territory.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 55°. Winds light N-NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 55°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 83° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 84° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 84° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 83° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 73° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

