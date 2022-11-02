Teen arrested in shooting, attempted robbery of former UA running back Brian Robinson

Arrest in Brian Robinson shooting
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An arrest has been made in connected to the shooting and attempted robbery of Brian Robinson, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District.

A 17-year-old male, who was 16 years old at the time of the offense, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun).

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 5:28 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, the suspects approached Robinson in the 1000 block of H St. NE in Washington, DC. The suspects waved handguns and attempted to rob Robinson.

During the attempted robbery, one of the suspects fired a handgun, striking Robinson. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property.

Robinson was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This case remains under investigation.

Original Story: NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that former Alabama running back Brian Robinson has been shot.

Garofolo says Robinson was the victim of an attempted robbery. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Robinson play for the Crimson Tide from 2017 to 2021, becoming the starter in his senior season. Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns, being named to the first team All-SEC team.

Brian Robinson Jr.
Brian Robinson Jr.(WBRC)

UPDATE: During his Monday afternoon news conference, Coach Nick Saban said, “Our thoughts and prayers are out to B Rob and his family.” Coach Saban said he reached out to Robinson and didn’t get through at first, so they texted him.

Saban said they think Robinson may be able to come back and play some time this season, and he said he is glad the injuries won’t put his life in jeopardy in the future.

Robinson was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

