State education leaders celebrate ‘Thank Alabama Teachers Month’

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama leaders took some time Tuesday to recognize the hard work of teachers across the state through the third annual “Thank Alabama Teachers Month.” This marks the third iteration of Gov. Kay Ivey’s Thank Alabama Teachers initiative.

Ivey, along with the Alabama State Department of Education, hopes it will draw attention to the work that educators do every day in the classroom.

“I can say with certainty that I would not be where I am today if not for the teachers I had along the way,” said Ivey

“I did not know how hard they were working though until I became a teacher myself later, and realized how much time teachers put in, but also how much time teachers worry over their students,” said state superintendent Eric Mackey.

As an added bonus, the state is giving away tickets to the Iron Bowl to one lucky teacher. You can nominate a teacher online.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
stabbing
Halloween party stabbing in Geneva County
Ariyan Tranice McCoy, 19 of Dothan, was arrested after ignoring orders from officers not to...
Car driven into crowd, Dothan woman arrested for tampering
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama
After a tight race, the third-generation, family-owned-and-operated eatery in Daleville roped...
Daleville staple wins 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest

Latest News

Max and Elaine Roberts are both Army veterans.
Veterans of the year work to help Enterprise community
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
Murder suspect Joe Nathan Duncan listens to testimony on November 1, 2022.
Murder victim’s longtime friend tells jurors of her grisly discovery
Jurors view crime scene where 91-year-old woman died
Jurors view crime scene where 91-year-old woman died
CEO of Wiregrass United Way is the inaugural recipient of the Joanne Hightower Award for...
United Way gives first Joanne Hightower Award for Excellence