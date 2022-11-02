Police needs public assistance in Troy shooting investigation

The Troy Police Department responded to a shooting at the Sunoco Gas Station
The Troy Police Department responded to a shooting at the Sunoco Gas Station(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a late afternoon shooting in Troy on Wednesday, November 2, according to police.

According to a press release, Troy Police responded to a shooting report around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The subject was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center then transported to Montgomery for further treatment.

The shooting happened at the Sunoco Gas Station on North Three Notch.

Detectives have identified several subjects involved and this case is still under investigation.

If anyone has information related to the crime, please contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or The Troy PD Secret Witness line at 344-566-5555.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
stabbing
Halloween party stabbing in Geneva County
Ariyan Tranice McCoy, 19 of Dothan, was arrested after ignoring orders from officers not to...
Car driven into crowd, Dothan woman arrested for tampering
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama
After a tight race, the third-generation, family-owned-and-operated eatery in Daleville roped...
Daleville staple wins 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest

Latest News

On the evening of November 5, 2002, Abbeville High School was struck by a tornado.
Looking back 20 years later: Abbeville tornado
The National Peanut Festival will have new safety measures this fall.
News 4 LIVE coverage of the National Peanut Festival
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
The room will be used for life coaching and crisis intervention
Dothan Prep adds “wellness center” to support student’s mental health