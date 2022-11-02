Police needs public assistance in Troy shooting investigation

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a late afternoon shooting in Troy on Wednesday, November 2, according to police.

According to a press release, Troy Police responded to a shooting report around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The subject was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center then transported to Montgomery for further treatment.

The shooting happened at the Sunoco Gas Station on North Three Notch.

Detectives have identified several subjects involved and this case is still under investigation.

If anyone has information related to the crime, please contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or The Troy PD Secret Witness line at 344-566-5555.

