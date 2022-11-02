One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ashford man who faces a plethora of theft and other charges has been arrested by Dothan police.

41-year-old Ryan Lee Cinfici is accused of stealing from construction sites, yards, and storage warehouses in what investigators describe as a summer crime spree.

“He was taking anything that wasn’t nailed down,” Dothan Police Sergeant Tim Mullis told News 4.

Cinfici is charged with multiple counts of theft, burglary, and receiving stolen property in Houston County.

He faced similar charges in Dale County while, in Henry County, he awaits grand jury action on allegations that he broke into multiple vehicles.

He also pleaded guilty in September to drug charges and received 97 months’ imprisonment, per sentencing documents.

Dothan police charged him several months ago but could not jail him because Cinfici was behind bars elsewhere.

