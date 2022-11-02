News 4 LIVE coverage of the National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News 4 team is so excited to bring you live coverage of the National Peanut Festival this year.

Below is a break down of what you can expect on air over the next few weeks.

Friday, November 4:

On opening day, all of our newscasts from 12 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. will be live from the fairground.

Monday, November 7:

Live at Lunch (12 p.m.) will be live from the fair. In our evening newscasts, we will be giving live updates from the National Peanut Festival.

Tuesday, November 8:

Live at Lunch will still be live from the National Peanut Festival. Due to election coverage, there will be no live updates during the evening shows.

Wednesday, November 8- Friday, November 11:

After a break from NPF coverage on Tuesday for election day, the News 4 team will be right back to Live at Lunch at the fairgrounds with live updates during the evening shows.

Saturday, November 12:

The National Peanut Festival Parade will be streamed on all of our platforms and will be emceed by Justin McNelley and Kinsley Centers.

For more information about the National Peanut Festival, check out this story.

One of the places you can watch the parade next Saturday, is right here:

