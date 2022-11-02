Murder victim’s longtime friend tells jurors of her grisly discovery

Mary Williams discovered her friend of about 35 years lying in a pool of blood.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A longtime friend of 91-year-old murder victim Mable Fowler described to jurors on Tuesday the crime scene she discovered.

Mary Williams, herself elderly, became concerned after several attempts to phone Fowler went unanswered.

So, she drove to Fowler’s Dothan home where she discovered her friend of about 35 years lying in a pool of blood.

“She’s dead,” Williams told a police dispatcher when she called 9-1-1.

A few hours later, officers arrested Joe Nathan Duncan, a 59-year-old homeless man who had recently done yard work for Fowler.

He raked leaves a couple of times and received cash payments.

Police believe he returned to Fowler’s Hodgesville Road home on March 17, 2018 and brutally stabbed her.

Williams said she found open doors, that were always locked, and a disheveled home when she arrived.

During opening arguments, Houston County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Stanley said the totality of evidence implicates only Duncan.

But defense attorney Arthur Medley disputes that claim and accuses police of conducting a shoddy investigation.

He said they concentrated solely on Duncan after viewing surveillance video from a nearby business.

That footage shows a man who resembles the suspect walking under Fowler’s carport but does not show him entering her home.

Medley has another concern.

Williams testified there had been ongoing issues with cigarette butts strewn about the porch and yard, though neither Fowler, Williams, nor Duncan smoked.

Medley is expected to argue that one of those butts links a woman previously convicted of assault to Fowler’s home.

Meanwhile, jurors listened to grisly testimony from Dothan police crime scene technician Tyler King.

She documented the murder scene with videos and over 800 photographs.

