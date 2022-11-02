Looking back 20 years later: Abbeville tornado

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - This Saturday will mark 20 years since Abbeville High School was wiped out by a tornado.

On the evening of November 5, 2022, Darryl Brooks finished coaching basketball practice and was ready to head home.

“Looked outside, it looked a little doom and gloom, some blackness in certain parts,” Brooks, Principal of Abbeville High School said.

It wasn’t long until the worst was just before his eyes.

“I saw the tail of the tornado,” he recalled. “I didn’t know if it was going up, down, where it was going.”

That’s when students and staff moved inside the gym and huddled up against a wall to prepare for impact.

“You can tell they were scared,” said Brooks. “We all were, we all were scared. At that time we were just thinking what was going to happen and are we going to make it out of here.”

Being in a separate building, they made it out with no injuries, but the damage to Abbeville High School was significant.

Brooks describes it as “total devastation.”

“The AG building was down; we saw several buses flipped over,” he continues.

For the following three years, students and staff were relocated.

It wasn’t until January of 2006 that they were welcomed back to the Abbeville High School we know now.

“I think everyone put their hands together and worked together to be a help, so that was the most phenomenal thing to be able to see that,” Brooks finished.

Brooks is thankful to be a survivor and believes Abbeville High School and the community came back stronger.

