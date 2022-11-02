A little warmer today

SYNOPSIS – Quiet this morning to start off Wednesday, we will start the day with a few clouds and end the day with sunshine. Temperatures will start to warm over the next few days during the afternoon hours. The rest of the week looks dry and warm, one model is showing a very slight chance of a shower on Sunday but the chance we see any rain over the next week is very low. Temperatures will stay in the 80s as we head towards the start of next week.

TODAY– Sunny. High near 82°. Winds N 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 55°. Winds Light NE 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 81°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 84° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 83° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 79° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 82° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.