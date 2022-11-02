Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to be a gun in the direction of the bus after his kids were dropped off.

Officials said the driver of the bus continued his route, then called law enforcement immediately.

Deputies said they found Summers sometime later at his house, also finding a replica CO2 pistol that matched witness description.

Summer was arrested and charged with eight counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. JCSO officials said to expect more charges.

