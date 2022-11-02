Georgia U.S. Senate candidates doing final push for voters

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Election Day is just six days away. And every minute of the campaign matters now for both Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

The current makeup of the U.S. Senate is 50-48, with two independents and the Republicans on top. With so much at stake, voters and candidates agree that’s why this year’s race is so important.

Senator Warnock is on a six-city swing through Georgia, and Wednesday’s stop was in Valdosta. He says he’s confident he’ll be re-elected.

“We are a few days away from the election. I’m feeling the momentum of this race all across the state of Georgia. And I’m looking forward to a great outcome. I expect to win this race. And so the contrast couldn’t be clearer. The people of Georgia know that I’m ready and he’s not,” Warnock said.

Senator Raphael Warnock campaigning in Valdosta, Georgia.

Experts are saying two of the Republican’s best opportunities to pick up Senate seats are in Georgia and Nevada.

“Here’s the choice you have Georgia. And you’ve got to make this clear. You’ve got to talk to your neighbors because we have six more days. Much is required, and you gave me a vote, and you gave me some power, and you gave me some influence. And I want to do the work for ordinary people. I’m in the same fight I’ve always been in, I just got some new tools,” Warnock said.

Herschel Walker held a rally in Richmond Hill on Wednesday. His next stop will be in Smyrna, Ga on Thursday at 6 p.m. He says Georgia needs a conservative voice in the Senate and that voice is his.

“I don’t care what color you are. Red, yellow, black, or white. I don’t care what it is. God says love us all because he said we’re his kids. And that’s what we gotta get back to. It don’t matter what the color of your skin is. What matters is that you’re an American, what matters is you’re a Georgian. And that’s who I represent, I represent Georgians. I’m gonna go to Washington and I’m taking Jesus Christ with me,” Walker said.

Herschel Walker held a rally in Richmond Hill, Ga. on Wednesday (Source: WALB)

Walker says if he gets into office, he’s going to lead Georgians in the right direction.

“What we gotta do, what we gotta do. It is time for us to get leaders in Washington that’s going to be a leader, not be a follower.”

In this year’s U.S. Senate race, 14 Democrat-controlled seats and 21 Republican-controlled seats are up for election. But the senate race in Georgia may be the closest and most critical of all.

Currently, most polls say the senate race is too close to call.

“Listen, I know you hear it all the time but it’s true. This is the most important election of our lifetime,” U.S. Representative Buddy Carter said.

“Now what’s at stake today, is like you said…everything,” Lawanna Barron, a member of Divine 9 in Valdosta, said.

Experts say current trends show people vote based on their political party. But a lot is at stake so voters want to pay attention to who they’re voting for.

The balance of power in the Senate could sway to either party, depending on who wins this race.

