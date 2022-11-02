Fall back this weekend!

It’s that time of year when the clock springs forward for daylight saving time. While some...
It’s that time of year when the clock springs forward for daylight saving time. While some people don’t mind the difference, many are upset by the hour of sleep lost.(Dakota News Now)
By Emily Acton
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Remember to turn your clocks back one hour Sunday morning November 6th!

Daylight saving ends this weekend and that means one extra hour of sleep this weekend but one less hour of daylight. This will bring our sunrise to 6:01am Sunday and sunset time at 4:50 pm.

The practice first began in the 20th century with the belief that less energy would be consumed if we had more hours of daylight in the spring.

Along with setting your clocks back, it is common practice to change the batteries in your homes smoke detectors.

