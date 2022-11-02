Elba Police to hold news conference regarding online threat

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - Elba Police Department is set to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide more information on the threat that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a news conference is to be held Wednesday November 2, at 1:00 p.m. regarding the online threat that was made on Elba City Schools.

Officials from Elba Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Special Agents and Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), administrators with Elba City Schools and the Coffee County Board of Education will be in attendance to speak on the online threat made against Elba City Schools.

News 4 will have live coverage of the press conference

