Elba Police to hold news conference regarding online threat

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - Elba Police Department is set to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide more information on the threat that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a news conference is to be held Wednesday November 2, at 1:00 p.m. regarding the online threat that was made on Elba City Schools.

Officials from Elba Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Special Agents and Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), administrators with Elba City Schools and the Coffee County Board of Education will be in attendance to speak on the online threat made against Elba City Schools.

News 4 will have live coverage of the press conference in the video above this story.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
stabbing
Halloween party stabbing in Geneva County
Ariyan Tranice McCoy, 19 of Dothan, was arrested after ignoring orders from officers not to...
Car driven into crowd, Dothan woman arrested for tampering
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama
After a tight race, the third-generation, family-owned-and-operated eatery in Daleville roped...
Daleville staple wins 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest

Latest News

One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan
One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan
Dothan man charged with molesting teen
Dothan man charged with molesting teen
Slocomb Fire-Rescue work on Hartford fire on Saturday October, 30.
Weekend fire claims Hartford residence
Elba City Schools put on lockdown after online threat