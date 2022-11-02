Dothan Prep adds “wellness center” to support student’s mental health

The room will be used for life coaching and crisis intervention
The room will be used for life coaching and crisis intervention
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Preparatory Academy has a new addition centered around improving mental health.

The “wellness center” is a safe space for students to destress and deescalate.

Through the City Blocks Program, DPA is offering students social and emotional support.

The room will be used for life coaching and crisis intervention.

Dothan City Schools want to focus on the whole child’s success

The wellness center will give students a comfortable setting to talk through challenges they’re facing.

The district understands there are stressors many students deal with outside of school.

“Sometimes it just takes a listening ear, somebody to be able to sit and hear them out and help them figure out how they can best move forward in this world that they’re trying to navigate, so that they can go and be successful academically,” DCS Assistant Superintendent over Auxiliary Services Dr. Debra Wright said.

On November 30, the school is hosting their first “wellness day” for students and staff.

The district hopes to expand the initiative to every Dothan school in the future.

