Dothan man charged with molesting teen

By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Sexual Abuse charges in connection with the alleged molestation of a teen.

Shonta Demarco McNeal, 44, was arrested Tuesday on two first-degree counts, according to Dothan City Jail records.

Dothan police spokesperson Sgt. Tim Mullis said the alleged victim is between the age of 13 and 17.

Because of the case’s sensitivity, he is unable to release additional details.

McNeal posted a $30,000 bond.

